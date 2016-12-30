Postal worker hospitalized after assault in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some nearby witnesses came to the rescue of a United States Postal Service worker who was being attacked in south Austin earlier this week.

A spokesperson with USPS says their employee was out delivering mail on Dec. 28 around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex near South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street when a suspect attacked her from behind.

Witnesses tell KXAN they saw her being assaulted and pulled her into a nearby Subway restaurant. They locked the door and called 911. Witnesses say the suspect was apprehended and arrested by police.

The woman has now been released from the hospital and a substitute has taken over her route for now.