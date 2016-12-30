Partyers guide to get home safely on New Year’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the ball drops in Time Square summoning the New Year people will toast and revel in the excitement of a fresh start.

If you plan to drink this weekend, there are several options to get a safe ride home. Police, including Cedar Park, DPS, Travis County, and Austin PD, will have extra patrols on the road targeting dangerous drivers. APD is running their No Refusal Initiative through the New Year.

Police will be able to get a fast warrant to draw the blood of drivers suspected of drunk driving who aren’t cooperating.

You have several options to get home safely.

Capital Metro will be offering free rides starting Saturday at 6 p.m. They will also extend hours through Sunday morning.

AAA is helping Texans get to the New Year safely. Any driver can request a Tipsy Tow service and will receive a free tow and ride home up to 10 miles.

J Reyna Law Firm is also covering up to a $30 cab fare. You just have to fill out a form on their website here. Then you submit your receipts to the law firm by Jan. 3 for a reimbursement up to $30.

There are also several ridesharing apps currently operating in the city of Austin.

The company says even if there is an alien invasion, the cost to ride will never change.

Book a ride now or later without surge pricing.

Find a driver you like? This app lets you choose the driver you prefer without changing prices.

Whether you want to ride a motorcycle or in a limo, this app offers numerous options for you to get where you need to go.

Their drivers must have a clean record and are screened through federal and national records