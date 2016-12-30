New Year’s tipsy tow option for north Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock

Related Coverage Partyers guide to get home safely on New Year’s

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Downtown Austin will be bustling with taxis and ridesharing companies ready to get people around safely who will be taking part in New Year’s celebrations this weekend.

Several tow truck companies will also be offering their services over the holiday weekend to get a driver and their vehicle home. As a last resort, AAA Texas is offering a “tipsy tow” to keep drinking drivers off the road. Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a questionable driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles. Regular rates kick in beyond that. The service will be available from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. through 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Tow truck drivers do not operate under the same fingerprinting rules as ride sharing drivers in Austin, but companies should do criminal background checks.

Local towing company Bulldog Towing is offering a “tipsy tow” for drivers in North Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown. Regular towing rates apply and average about $95.

“This isn’t a money thing,” said Dorian Gregoire, Bulldog Towing Operations Manager. “We can all go home and just not work the weekend, but this is something if we saved one person that’s important to us.”

Gregoire and his wife, Christina, were stopping by bars in downtown Round Rock Friday afternoon handing out business cards to let them know about the service, which will be offered the entire holiday weekend. The couple says their goal is to stop drinking and driving on the front end because Dorian, a retired police officer, spent many years showing up after the damage was done.

“People lose limbs or they’re actually dead, and now you have to piece everything together,” said Dorian who is now the one clearing the scene.

Just the other day, he says a driver who had been drinking hit one of their tow trucks while he was on the side of Interstate 35 helping a family with two flat tires. “He caused a lot of damage on both vehicles. I had to take the person out of their car. He was seriously injured and he didn’t even know what town he was in,” said Dorian.

For drivers who pay for a taxi or ridesharing company to take them home, there is a local law office offering to reimburse the fee up to $30. Drivers must submit their receipt through the J. Reyna Law Firm website by Jan. 3, 2017.