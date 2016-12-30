Lehman Road reopens after crews fix 7-foot gaping hole

Related Coverage Lehman Road closed in Kyle due to gaping 7-foot hole

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Lehman Road has reopened after it was closed due to a large hole that formed under a low water crossing earlier this month.

The Kyle Public Works Department opened the road on Dec. 29. However, the city is reminding drivers that more work needs to be done in the future, which will reduce the road to one lane, but for now it is safe to drive on.

When the Kyle Public Works Department examined the road on Dec. 8, they determined the hole formed as a result of the 20-year-old pipes rusting at the bottom. Recent rains traveling through the pipes created a back-fill of water at the low water crossing which led to the creation of a 7-8 foot deep hole.

“What we have is the pipes that are there are rusted on the bottom and as the water rushes through there, it pull the material out from above it because it gets wet and it pulls it out from the piping as it goes down stream,” said Kyle City Engineer Leon Barba.

This isn’t the first time this bridge has had structural problems, about a year and a half ago the city made a temporary fix after discovering the rusty pipes and some deterioration.