Leander neighborhood seeks better recycling options

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Residents of the Trails End neighborhood along Farm to Market 1431 in Leander are fighting for additional recycling options. Currently, homeowners in the area are not eligible for recycling pick-up services as contracted through Al Clawson Disposal, Inc., or ACDI.

“My husband and I have recently moved to this area and just assumed that there would be recycling,” said Debra Herrmann, whose home sits alongside Lake Travis. “We have recycled for years and wanted to do that.”

Herrmann says when she called the waste disposal company to inquire about their recycling options, she was told that there aren’t enough people who live in the area to provide the recycling service. “We are a little bit more spread out, but there’s still a lot of us here and the town is spreading,” she said.

Herrmann receives trash service from ACDI, but not their recycling service.

“We pay so much for every three months worth of garbage pick-up, but since they’re picking up the garbage, we just assumed they would pick up the recycling for a little extra charge.”

Homeowners in neighborhoods only a mile from Trails End tell Herrmann that they are eligible for ACDI recycling pick-up services. “So, they literally just don’t turn this direction. They don’t come down Trails End.”

KXAN took Herrmann’s concerns straight to officials with the city of Leander. We were told that although Herrmann’s postal address states it is within Leander, her home is not actually within city limits, hence no recycling pick-up.

“The 78641 zip code is a very large zip code and those are established by the postal service so they can establish their routing,” explained Bill Gardner, the fire chief and emergency management coordinator for the City of Leander. “It does not mean that someone’s inside a city’s limits.”

Herrmann said any alternative would be an improvement.

“We would just like something close enough to make it reasonable to take our recycling some place,” she said. “Even if it’s making a location to put some big bins that we could go to, that would be fine.”

However, the city of Leander doesn’t plan on incorporating drop-off locations into their services.

“We are using third-party vendors and third-party contractors, we don’t have a certified location at which we could accept those,” said Gardner. “Because we wouldn’t be using it city-wide for those type of facilities, because we have curbside pick-up, it’s not an investment I see us making anytime soon.”

For more information about the City of Leander’s garbage and recycling services, visit their website.