LCRA lowering Lake Austin & Lake LBJ levels

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Lower Colorado River Authority is lowering Lake Austin and LBJ levels on Monday. The LCRA hasn’t been able to do that in the last five years because of the drought.

This will give homeowners along the lakes a chance to fix and repair docks and retaining walls. The LCRA said the lower lake levels will also help with controlling hydrilla and watermilfoil.

On Lake Austin, LCRA will drop it 10 feet from Jan. 2, 2017 to Feb. 13, 2017. The plan includes letting the levels gradually fall. On Lake LBJ, LCRA will lower it 4 feet during the same time period. Water released from the lake will be held in Lake Travis.

Cory Miers, owner of Ski Shores Café on Lake Austin, worries about the next six weeks. “We get about half of our business from the lake from boats coming up and they’re not going to be able to get to our docks.” Miers says it could mean up to a 70 percent hit to his business.

Even during the winter months, if the temperature is above 60 degrees the lake hot spot is open. “I do have some staff that this is their job and this is how they pay their rent. So when I have less sales it affects them.”

The LCRA emphasizes that the lakes will not be closed, but at least one boat tour company said its boats won’t be on the lake during this time.

The last time the LCRA lowered levels was 2011 on Lake Austin and 2008 on Lake LBJ. The LCRA said the drawdown on Lake Austin is expected to be the last chance for several years because of repairs to Tom Miller Dam.