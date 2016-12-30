Honda recalls 650,000 minivans due to safety issues during crashes

U.S. (KXAN) — A big safety concern is prompting the recall of nearly 650,000 Odyssey minivans.

Honda says the second row seats may not lock in the event on a crash meaning that the seats can move unexpectedly. There are two recalls for this issue.

The largest recall covers Honda Odyssey minivans from 2011 to 2016. A smaller recall affects 2016 model year minivans.

The recall was made under federal law by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To learn more you can contact their hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

No injuries or crashes have been reported related to the issue.