Fire shuts down Rudy’s Bar-B-Q in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Rudy’s County Store and Bar-B-Q restaurant in Round Rock is temporarily closed after a fire started in their pit Friday evening.

The Round Rock Fire Department says the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. The fire started in the firing pit and went across the warming pit and went up the chimney. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the chimney.

Customers were evacuated when the fire broke out. No one was hurt.

The restaurant’s maintenance crews are on site checking for damage in the chimney and in the pit. The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The same restaurant along Interstate 35 had a similar fire a year ago. In that case, the restaurant reopened the following day.