Father of soldier killed in Apache helicopter crash talks

DAISETTA, Texas (KXAN) — The father of a soldier who died when an Apache helicopter crashed into Galveston Bay Wednesday says he’s proud of his son.

Chief Warrant Officer Lucas Lowe, 33, of Hardin, Texas, was one of two pilots killed in the crash. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, of League City, Texas also died in the crash.

The soldiers were conducting a “routine training flight” out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base when the helicopter crashed into the water just off the shore of the Bayport Cruise Terminal.

“He loved what he was doing,” said Lowe’s father James Lowe. “He told me, he said ‘Daddy I love what I am doing, it’s my passion, this is what I want to do. I like serving my country.'” Lowe also served a tour in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

Lowe left behind two children and a wife who was pregnant with twins. Mortenson left behind a wife and children.