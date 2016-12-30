Dry, cold air sparks warning about Fireworks safety

Austin (KXAN) — Austin firefighters are sending a clear warning that the potential for fire danger is high this holiday weekend.

They are blaming it on the cold dry air in our forecast. Add in fireworks, and the potential for deadly, fast-moving fires increases, said Austin Fire Division Chief Rob Vires.

The department said the safest option to enjoy fireworks is watching them from the Vic Mathias Auditorium Shores park, where the city hosts its annual New Year’s celebration.

Firefighter fear the cooler weather will make their jobs tough this holiday. Cold temperatures sucks moisture out of the air, making conditions dry and windy conditions will only stoke flames of a fire.

The fire department is reminding revelers that most fireworks are banned in Austin. If you are caught, it could cost up to a $500 fine.

“With the high density of homes and dry brush, it doesn’t take much for fireworks to cause a fire or major issues and injures with individuals,” Vires said. “With that, it’s just not a good thing to use those.”

Some smaller fireworks are allowed:

Sparklers

Smoke Bombs

Glow Worms

Glow Snakes

Poppers

Noisemakers

Snappers

However, you are still asked to use caution. Sparklers can get up to 1,800 degrees. Make sure you stand back if you’re using smoke bombs; they shoot a flame out an estimated two to three inches.

Fireworks cause more than 10,000 injuries nationwide, according to AFD. Almost half of those injures are children between 10 and 14 years old.

The fire department is sending another reminder for people who have complaints about fireworks: Call 311. The 911 line is only for emergencies.

