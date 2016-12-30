Cedar Park officer injured, assaulted during traffic stop

Related Coverage Officer injured in East Austin chase

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A man is in jail accused of trying to choke a Cedar Park officer early Friday morning.

Cedar Park police say around 3 a.m., an officer was trying to pull over a man who was driving a moped without a rear license plate. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Curtis, ended up abandoning the moped at South Cougar Avenue and Brushy Creek Road and ran away.

The officer was able to catch with up with the suspect who then became combative with the officer, “including attempting to strangle him,” says Cedar Park police in a news release. Police say Curtis was also armed with numerous edged weapons.

Worried for his safety and “fighting for his life,” the officer used a stun gun to subdue the suspect before two back-up officers were able to arrive. Curtis was booked into the Williamson County Jail and charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault against a public servant and possession. Police say the suspect has an extensive criminal history as well as an active parole violation.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but he was released a short time later.

“I am so proud of everyone for their professionalism and for the decisive resolution of an encounter where use of lethal force was a very real and reasonable possibility,” Cedar Park Chief of Police Sean Mannix. “This kind of quiet heroism is reflective of not only the Cedar Park Police Department, but police departments across America.”