Business owners discussing late-night shuttle in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Business owners say their revenue is hurting as Austin’s nightlife expands to the Rainey Street District. They are now pushing for a late-night shuttle to transport bar-hoppers around the city.

Jaionn Griner says that in the past she and her friends usually move between Rainey Street and W 6th Street during a night on the town in Austin. Since UBER and Lyft left Austin, Ginier says she and her friends aren’t as likely to move to different downtown locations regardless of other transportation options.

“I tried walking once in the heels and I will never do it again,” says Griner. “If I’m at Rainey, I am only at Rainey for the night.”

The newly-formed W 6th Street Business Association is made up of 15 bar and business owners along W 6th Street. They say the expansion of Austin’s nightlife to the Rainey Street District and The Domain have taken a toll on their revenue.

Starting next year, owner of J.Black’s Feel Good Kitchen and Lounge and member of the W 6th Street Business Association, Sean Fric, says the group is setting sights on re-introducing W 6th Street as a daily destination.

“One of our main focuses right now, is to figure out ways to bring more people down to W 6th Street because of all the things we have to offer,” says Fric.

Their goal is to re-brand W 6th Street not just as a weekend hot spot, but somewhere for lunch and dinner too. The business association is also in early discussion with the app based van-pool service Chariot to develop a continuous late-night shuttle route that would help transport anyone who wants to bar hop.

“It’ll help introduce what’s going on on W 6th Street to more people versus it being I have to decide tonight am I going to Rainey Street? Am I going to W 6th,” says Sean.

The association says that they are discussing funding the shuttle route with the Rainey Street District. Amaria Ahmad also enjoys Austin’s night scene, she says the shuttle would not only make the evening more lively, but also save a good pair of heels.

“You’re not limited to the specific area.We’d be like ‘Ok do you want to go to W 6th, do you want to go to Rainey? I think it opens up all these options that we wouldn’t of had before.”

The W 6th Street Business Association hope to have the shuttle running by early next year.

Amanda Dugan has more on how the shuttle service would help bar-hoppers in Austin, on KXAN TV tonight at 6 p.m.