Bear just misses North Carolina hunter’s jugular vein in attack

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN/KXAN) — After nearly 30 stitches, a man hunting in North Carolina says he’s lucky to be alive after coming face-to-face with a bear.

Mike Wilson and his friends were in Mitchell County bear hunting with their dogs when Wilson turned around and looked a 390-pound bear in the eye. As Wilson tried to get another shell in his gun, the bear swiped at him and knocked him down a hill. The bear injured Wilson’s face and neck, just missing his jugular vein.

The bear got away but not before injuring two dogs and killing another. Another hunter in Wilson’s group found the bear hiding in a hole and killed it.

Wilson’s cousin Calvin, who has been hunting for 50 years, said he has never seen anything like this happen.

The group hung the bear up and skinned it. The man who shot the bear got the pelt.

In North Carolina, the black bear season runs from mid-October through early January. In Mitchell County (western area of the state), where Wilson was hunting, the season runs from Oct. 17 through Nov. 19 and then again from Dec. 12 through Jan. 2.