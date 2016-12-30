Balloon release will honor Kyle teen killed in hit and run

Related Coverage Kyle teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, balloons will be released in honor of a Central Texas teen who was killed in a hit and run crash on Monday.

Michael Mince, 15, was walking with two friends at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21. He was hit by a Dodge pickup truck in Niederwald. Police say the driver did not stay at the scene after hitting the teen.

Mince was a sophomore at Lehman High School. The balloons will be released at 4 p.m. at the Gregg-Clarke Park in Kyle.

A neighbor who lives in the area said he heard the crash, “I heard people screaming so I grab my cellphone, grab the biggest flashlight I could find, started calling 911.” The neighbor didn’t want to be named but said he found two friends frantically looking for Mince. “He just kept screaming at the top of his lung ‘how could this happen! God how could this happen.’ It was bad.”

Other people who live in the nearby neighborhood say they’ve long complained about FM 2001. They say there is barely a shoulder, no street lights and the 60 mph speed limit is too high. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation says because FM 2001 is a rural road, there are limited paved shoulders and street lights are generally limited to intersections.

Authorities are still searching for the person who hit and killed the teen. If you have any information call police or the sheriff’s department in your county.

Crisis counselors will be available to talk with students when they return from winter break on Jan. 5, 2017.