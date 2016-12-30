Austin gets rid of garbage, recycling calendar mailers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to cut down on waste, Austin Resource Recovery is doing away with the printed calendars they send to Austin customers. But how will you know when it’s your recycling week? Have no fear, it’s all digital now.

But how will you know when it’s your recycling week? Have no fear, it’s all digital now.

Austin Resource Recovery says your annual recycling, trash and yard trimmings collection calendar can now be loaded directly onto your digital calendars. Customers can input their address into the “My Schedule” function on the city’s website and get the calendar for their home. Once there, you can add the dates to your Google calendar, iCal, or Outlook. If you prefer a hard copy, you have the option to print one out.

Last year, Austin Resource Recovery had to dole out extra money due to a mistake in their 2016 calendar mailers. The agency had to send out 200,000 replacement calendars because it didn’t include an extra day for leap year.