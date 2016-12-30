Anonymous donor will match funds for Austin Pet’s Alive by New Year’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The clock is ticking as the New Year gets closer and closer. An anonymous donor is offering to match every donation to Austin Pet’s Alive by midnight New Year’s Eve.

The Dollar Dash challenge is for the animal shelter to raise $25,000 and the donor will match those up to $25,000.

“Having watched the impact that APA! has had not only in Austin and Central Texas, but is beginning to have across the country in saving shelter pets at risk, I want not only to support their work, but to draw the public’s attention to it and challenge them to support it as well,” said the donor.

Austin Pet’s Alive is known for their programs to stop the killing of animals at shelters. Their programs for neonatal kittens, puppies with parvo, animals with ringworm have been mimicked in cities across Texas.

“We are so appreciative of our community,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director of APA! “We know that they are proud of our progress as a city and we hope that they will help us end 2016 with one final boost of financial support. $50,000 helps a lot of animals.”

The last large donation to the shelter was made my TV personality and chef, Rachael Ray. She donated $10,000 as a part of her efforts to help animal rescues across the country.