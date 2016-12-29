Travis County takes over ownership of historic federal courthouse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After sitting empty for the past several years, the historic federal courthouse in downtown Austin will be transformed into a probate court for Travis County.

On Thursday, the deed for the building located at 200 W. 8th St. was officially transferred from the federal government to Travis County. On hand for the occasion were U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and General Services Administrator Sylvia Hernandez. The players involved say the county being able to take over this property is the result of federal and local agencies working together.

“An historic courtroom, public lobbies, stairs, elevators, restrooms, and exterior stonework and Art Deco features will be maintained and complement the future use of this courthouse for the Travis County Probate Court and the County Clerk’s Probate Division,” said Judge Eckhardt of the building that was built in 1936.

In order the get the building remodeled for an anticipated 2020 opening date, Travis County expects to spend close to $30 million for the design and renovations.

While this “new” building will alleviate some of the overcrowding issues at the Heman Marion Sweatt Courthouse, the county says it doesn’t solve all of their capacity issues long term. In 2015, Travis County residents voted against a bond that would have funded a new family courthouse.