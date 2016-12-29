Top 10 viewed stories on KXAN.com in 2016

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a year where Donald Trump dominated the news landscape, it was no different on KXAN.com. But it wasn’t all Trump, all the time. KXAN.com kept you updated on all the news happening in the area.

Here are the most read stories on KXAN.com in 2016.

10. ‘Lion’s share’ of I-35 rock attacks linked to one man

From the summer of 2014 to the summer of 2016, Austin police said nearly 100 cars were damaged from rocks that were thrown along Interstate 35. While most of the victims only received vehicle damage, three people were severely injured. One of the very first victims, Kenneth Johnson [no relation] suffered severe head trauma when a rock blasted through his windshield and hit him. After a spree of rock throwing cases surfaced in May, police put a renewed effort on finding the person or persons responsible. Once the Organized Crime Division started looking at the trends, the evidence pointed them to Patrick Johnson, an Austin man who bills himself as a “towing compliance expert.” Johnson was arrested in June and is believed to be responsible for the “lion’s share” of the attacks. He is currently in jail awaiting trial.

9. Top Chef winner, Paul Qui, arrested, accused of assaulting girlfriend

In March, Austin chef and restaurateur Paul Qui was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim said after partying with his friends, Qui became enraged and began knocking over furniture and breaking glass. She then grabbed some of her things and tried to leave with her son, but said Qui “stood in front of the door” and blocked her exit and “forcibly pushed her and her son away.” According to the arrest affidavit, Qui then picked the victim up and began throwing her against the walls and doors while telling her she wasn’t going to leave. Qui was charged with unlawful restraint as well as assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

8. Buy a ring, get a free shotgun or rifle

In an effort to attract couples and gun lovers tying the knot, a Lubbock jewelry store offered their “shotgun wedding sale.” If you buy a ring, you get a free shotgun or rifle.

Joe Thacker owner of Thacker Jewelry Store said, “Who doesn’t want to get a shotgun or a rifle and in the process capture the love of their lives?” Thacker started the shotgun wedding sale three years ago at his Lubbock jewelry store. He teamed up with a gun store to make the deal happen.

7. Sgt. Craig “Hutch” Hutchinson shot, killed at his Round Rock home

On July 25, Travis County Sheriff Sgt. Craig Hutchinson, 54, was found shot to death in the backyard of his Round Rock home. Travis County Sheriff Greg Hamilton said Hutchinson had just finished his shift and was at home when he radioed the department around 1:22 a.m. stating he saw “prowlers” in his backyard. By 1:32 a.m. when officers arrived at Hutchinson’s house, they found him lying near a creek behind his backyard with a gunshot wound to his head. For days after his death, rewards were being offered for any information leading to the suspect(s). In early August, authorities revealed the sergeant’s death had been ruled a suicide. Hutchinson’s wife, Vikki McKinney-Hutchinson, says she strongly disagrees with any finding that Hutchinson’s death was a suicide.

6. 77-year-old Tennessee congressional candidate found with marijuana grow operation

More than 180 marijuana plants were found on Flo Matheson’s property in a barn behind her house. Matheson was a candidate for Congress in Tennessee who was outspoken about her marijuana use. She denied knowing about the grow operation. She says her friend needed a place to stay and used the barn.

5. Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with UT student’s murder

UT freshman Haruka Weiser, 18, from Portland, Ore. was found dead along Waller Creek behind the Alumni Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. The homicide suspect, 17-year-old Meechaiel Criner, was arrested Friday, April 8. Police made the link to Criner after the Austin Fire Department alerted them to a trash fire they were called to on Monday, April 4 at 2900 Medical Arts Street, which is just off-campus. When firefighters arrived, they found Criner who had a woman’s bicycle in his possession as well as a small blue duffel bag that resembles the one that Haruka had. Because he was homeless, police took him to LifeWorks for treatment and shelter.

4. Prop 1 fails, Uber and Lyft leave Austin

After being bombarded with ads from both sides of the debate, on May 7, Austin voters decided against Proposition 1. The failure of the proposition allowed for the city of Austin’s plan to require fingerprinting for rideshare drivers’ background checks will go ahead. Within days, Uber and Lyft ceased operations in Austin.

3. Shots fired into crowd on East Sixth Street kills one and injures three others

Police say Endicott McCray got into a fight with his brother-in-law when he pulled out a handgun and fired shots on East Sixth Street. Innocent bystander, Teqnika Marie Moultrie, 30, was shot and killed as she walked down a crowded sidewalk with her wife and friends.

2. Gravel truck flies off RM 2222

Amazing dash camera video showed a dump truck go through the intersection of RM 2222 at Jester Boulevard and slam into several vehicles before going off the road. The owner of the gravel truck, Marco Franco, says his driver was delivering a load from Georgetown to a location on Jester Boulevard when the crash happened.

1. Trump, Hitler among nominations to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary

Earlier this year, the Austin Independent School District decided to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School. But before deciding on renaming the school after photographer Russell Lee, the district asked for feedback from the public on what the school’s new name should be. Donald J. Trump received the most nominations with 45 votes and Hitler received 8 nominations to round out the top 10 nominations.