The Westin files lawsuit against downtown venue for loud music

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is touted as the live music capital of the world, ushering in visitors from all over the world.

Many choose to stay downtown and be close to the action, but the Westin Austin Downtown is now suing The Nook on Sixth Street, an all-outdoor music amphitheater, over bass levels that make rooms at the hotel “virtually uninhabitable” and cause extreme annoyance, ultimately causing economic harm.

The petition is asking for $1 million in monetary relief. The hotel opened in 2015, while The Nook opened in 2012.

The Austin City Council is considering extending playable hours for clubs in the nearby Red River Street district. However, complaints within a 600-foot radius of the area has doubled in the last year. In October, the city of Austin hosted a company that builds sound mitigation systems. The system would hang from the ceiling instead of face-level, giving listeners high quality while containing audio frequencies, including bass.

