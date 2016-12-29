Texas teenager opts for pushups after being caught with pot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer recently gave a teenager the option of being cited for marijuana possession or doing 200 pushups after the boy was caught smoking pot outside a movie theater.

The teen opted for the pushups after Arlington officer Eric Ball smelled the odor of marijuana.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says Ball was working an off-duty detail at the theater when he came across the teen. He found the boy’s mother inside the theater and the woman hugged and thanked the officer.

Cook says the boy was respectful and realized he’d made a mistake. He says Ball played football under coaches who used pushups to ensure discipline.

It wasn’t clear when it occurred, but a video of the teen struggling with the pushups was posted Monday to Facebook.