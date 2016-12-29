SUV crashes through oil change station, injuring two

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two were injured Thursday afternoon when an SUV crashed through an oil change station and ended up on its roof.

The driver of the SUV was going into the garage of Oil Change Works at Airport Boulevard and East 48th Street when his foot slipped and hit the accelerator.

The vehicle hit one worker before it crashed through the door and then flipped over. “Just seeing it, and running for the phone to call 911, as I’m running for the car out there,” manager Billy Giles said. “It just happened so fast. It was wild.”

Two young girls in the backseat of the SUV escaped without injuries. The driver and the worker were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.