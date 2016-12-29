SH 71 eastbound down to one lane at US 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re trying to get to Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday, there are some lane closures around there due to a water main break.

The water main break at US 183 South and State Highway 71 was reported around 9:30 a.m. While crews are working to repair the problem, the ramp from northbound US 183 to eastbound SH 71 is blocked. SH 71 going eastbound is also reduced down to one lane at the intersection.

Drivers should expect these closures to continue throughout the afternoon.

If you’re trying to get to the airport from the downtown area, you can try taking Burleson Road and coming in on the east side of the airport. For other detours and traffic delays, check here.

The construction in this area is part of the 183 South toll construction project.