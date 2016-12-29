San Antonio-area police officer accused of sexually abusing teen

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A longtime San Antonio-area police officer has been arrested on a charge that he engaged in a sexual relationship with his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter.

Forty-two-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was being held Thursday at the Bexar County jail on a count of continuous sexual assault of a child.

An arrest warrant shows the girl’s mother notified authorities after finding images on a cellphone.

Records provided by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show Gonzalez worked as an officer for the Alamo Community College District for 14 years. He was fired in 2014 for failing to appear for work.

He worked this year in Elmendorf, southeast of San Antonio, but records show he stopped working there in the past week.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.