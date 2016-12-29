Police: Two dead in Round Rock a result of possible murder-suicide

Related Coverage Austin sees rise in domestic violence during the holidays

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are at the scene of what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Round Rock, Thursday afternoon.

Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at around 12:45 p.m. The initial report to police was that one of those involved was armed with a handgun. Deputies arrived at the home on Hunters Lodge Drive in the Vista Oaks subdivision to find two people dead with gunshot wounds.

Police have blocked off the area around the home, located just north of Ranch to Market 1431 and Sam Bass Road.

Names of the deceased are being withheld until the family is notified. Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

Earlier this month in the nearby Sendero Springs neighborhood, a homeowner shot and killed his significant other’s ex-boyfriend as the man tried to enter their house on Angelico Lane.