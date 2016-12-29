Man dies in North Austin shooting, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Quinn Trail around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The shooting was on the 12900 block of Quinn Trail, near Parmer Lane and McNeil Drive.

Austin/Travis County EMS says the man is estimated to be in his 20s. He was shot after a disturbance and taken to the hospital where he died.

“About 1:30 a.m. the Austin Police Department responded to Quinn Trail regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a black male between 20 years old who was the apparent victim of an assault,” said Officer Michael Endres.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect or suspects who shot the man. Police say at this time there is no threat to the public.

