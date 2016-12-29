Man accused of raping woman in bar on the San Marcos square

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A woman claims she was sexually assaulted inside a bar on the square in downtown San Marcos.

According to the arrest report, she told police it happened inside the Green Parrot in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, and went straight to the hospital when she left the bar.

Christian Clayton, 23, was arrested and charged with the crime on Christmas Eve. Jails records show he bonded out of jail the same day.

The woman told police she was sitting at the bar and talking to Clayton when he told her to go to the back to talk. She told them a bartender allowed them to go to a back room, closed to customers on this particular night. According to the woman, when they got there Clayton pushed her down, started slapping her, biting her and sexually assaulting her.

The bar owner tells KXAN he has been cooperating with police, answering all of their questions and takes the rape accusation very seriously.

He also knows Clayton and calls him a “super nice and super respectful person” who is well known around the downtown area because Clayton works on the square.

The bartender working that night told the owner he never gave them permission to go to the back room — he thought they were going to the restrooms which are located in the back. He also pointed out the swinging doors to the back room are glass and customers can see through them.

The arrest report says when police first questioned Clayton, he denied being downtown that night and then changed his story. He told police the woman forced herself on him.

KXAN reached out to Clayton and the victim in the case, but have not heard back.