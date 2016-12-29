Judge: Texas must give number of heat-related prison deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state to disclose the number of heat-related deaths that have occurred in Texas prisons since 1990.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison at a hearing Wednesday in Houston gave the state 30 days to comply.

The order comes as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in 2013 that contends at least 13 inmates have died of heat-related deaths since 2007, including 11 in 2011 when a heat wave brought some of the hottest temperatures on record.

The Houston Chronicle reports the lawsuit argues more than 1,400 prison inmates, most of them elderly and disabled, are suffering “cruel and unusual punishment” by enduring extreme summer heat without air-conditioning.

There are 109 state prison facilities in Texas, with 30 that are air-conditioned in all housing areas.