AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three adults and one child have been taken to the hospital after their house caught fire in southeast Austin, according to Austin firefighters.

The house’s porch on the 4700 block of Knuckles Crossing caught on fire and then spread. AFD says they are having trouble getting water to the house because it is so far from the street.

The family is being treated for smoke inhalation.

