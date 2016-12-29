First case of travel-related Zika virus confirmed in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A travel-associated case of the Zika virus has been confirmed in Hays County, officials said Thursday.

The infected person, who is not contagious, contracted the illness when he traveled to Puerto Rico in August of this year.

The most common symptoms of Zika virus disease are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes), Hays County said in a statement. The illness is typically mild and lasts about one week. During that time, a mosquito that bites an infected person can carry the virus to the next person it bites, so it is critical to follow your health care provider’s recommendation to reduce exposure to others.

Preventative measures residents can take to avoid mosquito bites include:

Draining any water around their property (mosquitos can breed in as little as a bottle cap full of water)

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Using EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus (follow directions closely)

Earlier in December, the Centers for Disease Control asked women to consider avoiding travel to Brownsville, following locally transmitted cases there.