BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — A fire destroyed a popular bar and restaurant along the Blanco River in Blanco Thursday morning.

The Blanco County News reports the fire started around 9 a.m. at the Blanco Riverside Bar. It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

Officials tell the Blanco County News the fire caused heavy damage to the business. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.