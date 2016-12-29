Christmas date turns into robbery for Austin man ‘looking for love’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Christmas night date turned into a robbery for a man just “looking for love” on the dating website Plenty of Fish, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 25 Austin Police say Cherice Rachelle Doster, 25, lured the victim by setting up a date on the website. The victim agreed to meet her at the Hunter’s Chase Apartments, just off Pond Springs Road around 9:15 p.m.

Officers say, when the victim arrived, they went into an apartment that the victim described as dirty and bare without any furniture. He sat down with Doster on a blanket in the living room and she told him it would be $150 for “services,” but didn’t specify what services she would provide.

As they were talking another man, Doster said was her husband, walked in from one of the bedrooms and pointed a gun at him. The man shouted at the victim demanding money, a cell phone and keys. Then, police say Doster’s “husband” Theo Demaree, 31, pistol-whipped the victim several times in the head.

The man was eventually able to run out of the front door and flagged people down to call 911.

In the affidavit, the victim described Doster as looking “like maybe she’d had a rough life.” APD responded quickly and tracked the suspects with a K-9 officer.

Doster is facing charges for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, which is a first degree felony. She is being held on $250,000 bond. Demaree was also arrested on and booked at the Williamson County Jail.