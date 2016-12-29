$15K worth of fireworks stolen from Big Tex stand

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — When the owner of OH’ HAIL Fireworks by Big Tex went to open his stand Wednesday morning, he found his shelves nearly empty. The owner of the stand located at SH 130 and Parmer Lane said the thieves came in and stole nearly $15,000 worth of fireworks.

The operator of the fireworks stand says the burglary happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m on Dec. 28. The operator sleeps in a trailer next to the stand, but says he didn’t hear anything. When he woke up Wednesday morning, he says the lock on the stand was busted and most of his supply was gone. The stand was left with about $4,000 in fireworks.

The owner of the stand is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the burglary. If you have any information on this burglary, call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-854-9772.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets investigates to see if any other firework stands have been targeted as well.