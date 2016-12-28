Utility relocation brings safety concerns in eastern Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Construction can be seen everyone in the eastern sector of Travis County. But some who live along Farm to Market 969 are worried about how one project is leaving utilities exposed.

Three large holes, several feet deep, sit outside Cecilia Ryan’s house on FM 969 in between Farm to Market 973 and Blue Bluff Road. She says they’ve been there for more than a month.

“I don’t know what to do. I wish I could leave. I’d leave right now and go somewhere else and live,” said Ryan.

Texas Gas Service is in the middle of relocating utilities to make way for the Texas Department of Transportation to widen this stretch of FM 969 next spring.

“The problem out here has always been the cars,” said Ryan, while watching cars speed by her house. Twice in three days, cars sped off the road narrowly missing the holes and the dangerous and exposed gas lines.

“The worst part is, I’m terrified now that a semi is going to run off the road, because if you stand here for any length of time you’ll see 10 of them within five minutes,” said Ryan.

Many bright orange markers dot the area, but when KXAN asked Texas Gas Service about the safety concerns, a spokeswoman said they’re working with TxDOT on ways to add more safety measures.

Ryan is just ready for the project to be completed. ‘We’re just on edge constantly out here.”

Unfortunately, she’ll have to wait a little longer. Texas Gas Service says utility relocation is slated to finish in late January.

Just west of Ryan’s house, TxDOT recently approved a special school zone that should help slow down drivers during drop-off and pick-up times at Austin Discovery School and KIPP Austin Academy. The new zone should be in place by February.