Thieves steal computers from Hays County Food Bank

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Just before Christmas, thieves targeted the Hays County Food Bank and stole computers they use on a daily basis to make sure food gets to those in need.

“We had about $2,000 worth of computer equipment stolen from us,” said Hays County Food Bank Communications Coordinator Mallory Raschke.

Without that equipment, the food bank was left checking in all of their clients and donations by hand. A process that would normally take minutes, took hours.

“It was kind of a little bit of a nightmare so close to the holidays, we just want to get people food!” said Raschke.

Within 24 hours, Raschke says support from the community started pouring in and new computers were donated.

“We got these brand new beautiful dell laptops that we get to use and should last us quite a bit of time.”

Raschke says the computers allow the organization to focus on their main priority, making sure everyone in Hays County has food.

“With over 25,000 being food insecure, we have to be able to give food to those who need it, who would otherwise go without. So many people have to choose between paying the bills, paying rent or providing food for their families. If we were not here, they would probably have to skip meals and a lot of them do that for their children as it is.”

The Hays County Food Bank is always accepting food donations. If you would like to help, you can give them a call at (512) 392-8300 or drop the food off in person at the San Marcos location.