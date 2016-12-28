Suspects target Houston breakfast joints in overnight robberies

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston police are searching for three men who they say went on a robbery spree targeting Denny’s and IHOP restaurants late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

KPRC reports the suspects, all masked and armed with guns, originally stole a car around 11 p.m. in southeast Houston. Shortly after that, they robbed a Denny’s on Westheimer Road at Dunvale Road around midnight.

The group then robbed an IHOP in west Houston. Police said the robbers shot at customers but no one was hurt. Around 1:30 a.m., the men robbed the Denny’s along the Katy Freeway. In that incident, police say the men held customers at gungoint and demanded money from the register and safe. KPRC reports when a customer tried to intervene, one of the suspects shot them in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The last 24-hour breakfast restaurant the suspects robbed was an IHOP on Highway 6 in Sugar Land.

Anyone with information about the men or the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.