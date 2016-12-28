San Antonio Uber driver criticizes Mack Brown while he’s in the car

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Chit chatting with your Uber driver is a common occurrence, but one conversation a San Antonio Uber driver had with his passengers will be one he’ll definitely remember.

On Tuesday night, ESPN commentator Adam Amin took to Twitter to recount a conversation he had with his driver. The driver was unaware that sitting next to Amin was former Longhorn Coach Mack Brown.

In his conversation, the driver asked about what they thought about the new Texas coach, adding that Mack sure couldn’t coach. In response, Brown chimed in and said, “He sure couldn’t.” That’s when the driver realized Brown was in his car.

Amin and Brown do play-by-play together for ESPN. Both are in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl which is being played on Thursday.

Mack: "He sure couldn't." Uber driver: *turns around….YOU'RE MACK BROWN." Mack: "Hey there." — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016

One star review. — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 28, 2016