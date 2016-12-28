Reports: Apache helicopter goes down in water near Houston

SEABROOK, Texas (KXAN) — A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter went down in the water near Seabrook, Texas, near La Porte, Wednesday afternoon.
According to KTRK, rescue crews are now in recovery mode. Video shows a Coast Guard helicopter and dive teams are at the scene, along with first responders stationed on shore at the Bayport Cruise Terminal.
KTRK cites the U.S. Coast Guard as reporting two people were on board the helicopter when it went down in the water, around 20 miles southeast of downtown Houston. KHOU says the Coast Guard confirms the Apache helicopter was from the National Guard at Ellington Airport.