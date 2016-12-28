Police investigate thousands of dollars worth of toys reported stolen

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop police are looking into the reported theft of gifts from the Bastrop Pink Santa program.

“It’s aggravating, I just don’t know what to do,” said Patricia Stark, president of Bastrop Pink Santa.

Stark spent Wednesday going through inventory to identify which toys were missing. She initially estimated the value of the missing gifts to be at least $2,000. Stark says, because of the theft, the organization had to give children gifts from their supply instead of what was on the wish lists for the children.

Stark says she believes volunteers are responsible and said some even brought back some of the missing toys.

The Bastrop Police Department is only releasing this statement about the investigation:

On December 15th, 2016 at 19:45 hours officers with Bastrop Police Department were dispatched to a local warehouse reference a possible theft from the Pink Santa organization. Upon arrival, officers intervened in a verbal confrontation between several individuals and continued an initial investigation into the matter. Our Department is currently awaiting documentation that was requested on December 15th, 2016 reference the possible stolen items. At this time, Bastrop Police Department is actively investigating the incident as a potential internal theft and no further information is being released.

IRS records show Bastrop Pink Santa registered as a charity. However, state records show an organization by that name is no longer active because it did not file proper paperwork. Stark says she believes the charity is current in Texas, and said if there are any problems she will address them.