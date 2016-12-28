New cremation fee passed on to Travis County families

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County will now start charging families who want a cremation $25. The authorization fee went into effect last week after Travis County commissioners passed the measure in October.

Robert Falcon, who owns Affordable Burial and Cremation Service, is concerned about the fee. He said the cremation permit is quick and all done electronically, so he doesn’t understand why the county is now charging families. “There is no plausible reason why,” said Falcon. “We would like a clear answer from the county, where this fee is going to go, and how is it going to be applied.”

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt released this statement to KXAN: “The Medical Examiner’s Office determines the cause of death in suspicious circumstances. Under state law, medical examiners are required to review all cremation applications to make sure suspicious or unnatural deaths are not missed. State law allows medical examiners to charge a reasonable fee for such authorizations.”

Falcon argues just because the law says you can charge the fee there is no plausible reason why it should be charged. “When issuing a cremation permit a death investigation has already been conducted,” he said. “This is the end product of that, so we are tacking on a fee now for something that is naturally done in the actual process of death reporting.” Falcon points out that in Oklahoma, cremation fees just went up again and are now $200. In New Mexico it will now cost $274.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office explained that the charge covers all the people who handle the cremation authorization process. “The reason that the charge is being made is that it costs money to do a cremation authorization,” said Sarah Scott, chief administrative officer for the ME’s office. “One of our trained investigators collects medical information and records. The investigative information is then passed along to a forensic pathologist who either signs off on the authorization or orders the body brought to the Medical Examiner’s for further examination.”

Scott also said that in the past, the ME’s office rolled the cost into their overall budget, which meant that taxpayers paid for it, but now only the people who request the cremations have to pay.

“It feels [like] taking advantage of someone in their hardest time,” said Elizabeth Childers. Her family cremated her older brother, Jeff, three years ago, when there was no fee. Now she’s worried about other families, “Where does it stop?”

The county said that Harris, Bexar, Tarrant and Dallas counties all have the same fee. Travis County does not anticipate increasing the fee.