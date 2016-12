AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 40s was found dead in Lady Bird Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the lake near Interstate 35 at 3:24 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the water.

Austin firefighters located the body near the I-35 bridge and Holiday Inn Austin-Town Lake.

