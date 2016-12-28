Law enforcement from Austin to San Antonio seek help for one of their own

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Norma Villarreal doesn’t wear a badge to work, but she’s one of the many civilians who make up the backbone of the Austin Police Department. Villarreal wakes up every day at 4:30 a.m. to commute from San Antonio to Austin, where she works at the Combined Transportation, Emergency and Communications Center (CTECC). That’s where the county’s 911 call takers and dispatchers are stationed.

Villarreal says she’s always wanted to serve, and does that through community volunteering and supporting both APD and the San Antonio Police Department.

“Anything they do they can lose their lives,” says Villarreal. “They’re awesome people, they’re just like us. They will do anything for us on a personal level and a professional level.”

Villarreal attended a Mammo Mixer in September, an event for city employees who have medical plans. Women are invited to enjoy a meal and a short massage before getting a covered Mammogram.

A few days later, she got the call she was dreading. Stage 2 Breast Cancer in one breast, and Stage 1 in the other.

“I refused to call it cancer,” remembers Villarreal. “So I called it an invasion, an invasion that was not welcome.”

Villarreal is not one to seek attention or help from those around her, keeping the cancer secret for several months. But once the department learned of the news, they immediately stepped in to help, creating a Go Fund Me page to help cover medical bills.

“She doesn’t like the attention, but in this case, that’s too bad. She deserves the attention,” said APD Commander Nick Wright. “Our civilian families are just as much a part of this police department as any commissioned officer here. Without them, the wheel stops.”

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Villarreal shares her story and shock after learning what the department is doing to help with her medical bills.