Fire Dept. reminds Austin fireworks are illegal in city limits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fireworks light the sky summoning the new year around the world.

In Austin, the fire department is reminding the community that fireworks are illegal within city limits. While people toast the new year, fireworks spark hundreds of fires in Texas.

Nationwide, more than 10,000 people are injured from fireworks every year. Among the injured 40 percent are children ages 10 to 14.

If you plan on sparking some fun in the sky, you must be at least 5,000 feet outside of Austin to use fireworks. It is up to a $500 fine if you are caught using or selling fireworks in Austin. You can even be charged with assault or arson.

For those who have a firework complaint you are asked to call 311, not 911.

You are allowed to use:

Sparklers

Smoke bombs

Glow worms

Glow snakes

Popper

Trick Noisemakers

Snappers

However, you are still asked to use caution. Sparklers can get up to 1,800 degrees. Make sure you stand back if you’re using smoke bombs; they shoot a flame out an estimated two to three inches.