Escaped inmate killed by officers in South Texas shootout

CAMPBELLTON, Texas (AP) — Law officers in South Texas have fatally shot a man who escaped from a county jail on Christmas Eve after injuring several guards.

The Live Oak County sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Jake Childers was killed in a shootout Tuesday night in Campbellton, about 50 miles south of San Antonio.

Sheriff Larry Busby told KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi that Childers last week was involved in an altercation with jail guards and briefly took one hostage before he was subdued. He complained of pain and was taken to a hospital Friday and again Saturday.

Busby says a window in the vehicle transporting him back to the jail Saturday was unlocked and Childers was able to escape through it.

He later burglarized a home where he stole a pickup and several weapons.