Doctor gives advice on beating allergies as cedar plagues the city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time this winter Cedar pollen has climbed into the “high” concentration.

Austin has a very high per capita growth of cedar trees and as many allergy sufferers know, they have started releasing their pollen. Cedar season always begins in December, but experts say this year cedar could last even longer than usual.

Cedar season is typically the third week of December through the end of February. However, this year, cedar could last through the first week of March.

How to get relief from cedar allergy symptoms

Doctor Jeffrey Jarvis says propping your head up can do the trick. He advises sleeping on a pile of pillows at night. It is also a matter of where you sneeze.

“The best thing you can do, wash your hands. When you need to sneeze, my mom always told me to sneeze into your hand. Turns outs what you are doing is sneezing into your hand and spread the little critters everyone, so sneeze into the crook of your arm,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Drinking plenty of fluids also is key.

If you are new to Central Texas, beware! There is a chance newcomers, including people who have lived here less than six years, could be prone to developing “full” allergies to cedar.

Things can get even worse when there is major wind or higher than usual speeds, which Austin has experience in the past few days. With more wind comes more pollen, and with it comes a greater likelihood your allergies will feel the impact.

There could soon be some relief for allergy sufferers. The FDA is looking to approve a pill to help prevent cedar allergies.

Earlier this year, KXAN told you about the FDA-approved tablets to help target ragweed and grass allergies. The key is starting treatment early, about two months before the allergy season kicks off.

Dr. Alexander Alvarez with the Allergy & Asthma Consultants says these tablets are a good option for those who hate shots and can’t go to see a doctor regularly. “They are a cure in a sense for allergies,” Dr. Alvarez explained, “They make it so that your body no longer has those allergic reactions that it would have to the pollen.”

KXAN’s ALicia Inns joins us live with doctor’s advice on how to handle all those pesky cedar allergies from 4:30 to 9 a.m.