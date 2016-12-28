Death of 21-year-old Fort Hood soldier under investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the death of a 21-year-old soldier on Fort Hood.

Pvt. Paige Elizabeth Briles, 21, whose home of record is listed as Kaplan, Louisiana, was found unresponsive at an on-post residence on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Briles entered active-duty military service in February 2015 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and was assigned to the Warrior Transition Unit at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center since November 2016.

Her awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon. Circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation. No additional information has been released by officials at this time.

Fort Hood, located 60 miles north of Austin, employs more than 45,000 assigned soldiers or airmen and around 9,000 civilian employees.