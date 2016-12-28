Dallas Cowboys playoff tickets sell out within minutes

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Tickets ranging from $200 to $560 for the Dallas Cowboys’ first playoff game sold out within minutes of becoming available, Wednesday.

Season ticket holders have already snapped up most of the playoff tickets, according to NBC DFW, while many are selling online for thousands of dollars.

Tuesday night, one ticket in the Hall of Fame Suite was being offered online for $25,477. The limited number of public tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. for the game during the weekend of Jan. 14-15.

The time and opponent have not been determined.

The Cowboys kept the Detroit Lions from clinching a playoff spot with a 42-21 win Monday night. Dez Bryant threw his first career touchdown pass between a pair of scoring catches, the AP reported from the game.