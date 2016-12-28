Carrie Fisher’s mother rushed to the hospital, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KXAN) — The day after Carrie Fisher’s death, her mom, Debbie Reynolds, was rushed to the hospital due to a possible stroke, TMZ reports.

Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills when someone from the home called 911. TMZ states Reynold’s was at her son’s home discussing funeral plans for Fisher, who died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on Friday.

Fisher starred with her mother in a documentary set to air on HBO in 2017. Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.