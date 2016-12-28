Austin police looking for drunk drivers for extended no refusal days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re still days away from the anticipated New Year’s Eve festivities, but Austin police want to remind you, they have been out since Dec. 15 and will continue to enforce no refusal through the first day of 2017.

“We want people to come [to Austin] and have a good time, but be smart about it, be safe about it, because it’s not just the Police Department’s responsibility, its the community’s responsibility to make sure that everybody that travels our roadways is safe,” DWI unit Detective Richard Made said.

Traffic deaths in Austin continue to rise and the department says they’re trying every possible solution to help fix the problem.

“We decided and said okay, we’re going to try this and see if it’s making a difference in the number of traffic fatalities we’re having and see if we can move toward that and see if that’s a program that we need to continue,” Detective Made says. “So far, we have continued to expand our no refusals and I think we did upwards of 119 days up-to-date for no refusals.”

The department of public safety got a grant to pay for the program. “We started it last year, but we kind of started in midstream, so there weren’t as many no refusals last year as there have been this year,” Detective Made said.

Detectives in the Department’s DWI unit say they’re still waiting for more numbers and time to see if the extended period is making a difference.

“At least maybe we can start a conversation before people go out and if that’s the deciding factor that’s going to help them get that designated driver or find a safe way home or stay where they’re at and we’ve accomplished our message,” Detective Made said.

On any given night there can be up to 21 officers on the streets specifically dedicated to looking for DWI violators, but that doesn’t mean any other officer on duty can’t arrest you for the crime.