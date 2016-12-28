Austin man charged with killing mother of his children in Cuero

CUERO, Texas (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting the mother of his children on Christmas Day in South Texas, then taking off with his two young sons before losing control of his vehicle and crashing as authorities chased him.

The Victoria Advocate reports Quentin Levander Darks of Austin was arraigned Tuesday. He’s charged with murder, abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cuero police arrested him Sunday after the crash. The children were treated at a hospital and released to family.

Police say 26-year-old D’Metra Strait was killed after arguing with Darks about visitations for their 3 1/2-year-old and 10-month-old sons.

Darks is jailed on more than $1.5 million bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.