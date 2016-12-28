Alcoa burning 9,000 acres in Central Texas

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in Milam and Lee counties should be aware of a large controlled burn over the next two months.

Alcoa, an aluminum refining company, gave notice that they will be conducting a 9,000-acre burn from the end of December through the end of February. The company owns 33,700 acres in that particular area of Central Texas.

The burning will occur no earlier than one hour after sunrise and completing on the same day not later than one hour before sunset. A spokesperson for Williamson County says they were also notified that the prescribed burn was happening.